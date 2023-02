The minimum wage (SMI) in Spain has been raised again, this time to €1,260 per month, a monthly increase of €93.30 (8%), making an annual salary of €15,120.

The government agreed the amount with the CCOO and UGT unions after over a month of negotiations, which the CEOE employers’ association refused to participate in, having held out for a rise of 4%.

