Fourth cyclist in a month killed on Oliva N-332

ANOTHER cyclist has been killed on the N-332 in Oliva (La Safor, Valencia province) almost in the same place as three triathletes lost their lives a month before.

Once again, a driver high on drugs crushed them early on a Sunday morning, a chilling carbon copy of the May 7 tragedy which rocked the community in Jávea and Oliva.

The 32-year-old victim from Senija died was also hit be a vehicle driven by a person that tested positive for drugs by Guardia Civil.

