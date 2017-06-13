Cartajima hotel named inland Málaga’s best

Owner Diana Beach describes it as a 'California-style bed and breakfast'

Diane Beach at the Los Castaños hotel in Cartajima

A SIX-bedroom hotel in Cartajima offering views across the Valle del Genal has been selected as Málaga province’s inland hotel of the year. The José Melía Sinisterra award, handed out by Málaga’s gastronomic academy and the provincial chamber of commerce, honours Málaga’s best inland hotels on an annual basis, with previous winners including the Parador de Ronda.

In a ceremony last month, the 2016 award was given to Los Castaños, a small hotel described by owner Diana Beach as a “Californian-style bed and breakfast inn” that offers guests a relaxing stay away from the beaches of the Costa del Sol.

