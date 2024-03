National Police have dismantled three indoor marijuana plantations in Alicante province, as part of an investigation into a gang that used houses in well-off neighbourhoods so they would not attract suspicion.

They rented the high-end properties, which were then converted into pot plantations.

It was the unusually high electricity consumption from a luxurious villa near Gran Vía commercial centre in Alicante city which prompted the investigation.

