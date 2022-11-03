Final tests to restore vital rail link

Test runs on the TRAM light railway line between Gata de Gorgos and Denia (line 9) began on Wednesday, with the service expected to be restored between the end of this year and early 2023.

To make this service possible, the trains currently using the line from Benidorm will stop at Teulada, where passengers will have to change to one of the new dual electric-diesel trains to finish the route to Denia.

The transfer will not require any waiting, they state.

