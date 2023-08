The new €6 million Amanecer primary school in Torrevieja will be ready to open at the start of the school year in September, according to the town hall.

It has six classrooms for infants and 12 for juniors, along with a food hall and a gym.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said teachers will go in on September 11 to make sure that it is ready for the pupils on September 18.

