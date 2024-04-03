Express response police unit set up in Jávea

Jávea police force has set up an ‘express response’ unit with 13 dedicated officers who will deal with complex situations that need firm and fast action.

Local police chief José Antonio Monfort explained that officers have been given specialist training on handling emergency situations.

This new unit, called the Rapid Support and Intervention Squad (Esquadra Ràpida d’Intervenció i Suport, or ERIS), will ‘enable the force to be more agile’ in resolving ‘certain complicated issues’, he said.

