Beach parking in Benitachell will attract its annual ‘summer’ fee from April to October this year, with only permanent residents able to use the facility for free.

In a bid to protect the Cala Moraig bay and its rural environment from becoming ‘overwhelmed’ with vehicles, people and emissions, the council began charging for using the car park last year.

A flat fee of €12 for the day applies.

