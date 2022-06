From mobile phones to digital cameras, consumers will soon be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics devices, according to the European Parliament.

By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU following a deal agreed between European Parliament and Council negotiators.

Brussels says it will ‘reduce hassle for consumers and curb e-waste’.

Full report Friday’s Costa Blanca News