An illegal weapons workshop set up in a rural area of Alicante province has been raided by the Guardia Civil.

Officers seized 79 pistols and rifles, ‘war ammunition’ and other cartridges, four silencers and a crossbow.

A force spokesman explained that an operation was launched when detectives discovered evidence that a site in Hondón de las Nieves was being used to manufacture guns.

