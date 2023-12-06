Healthcare reform plan revealed

An outline of the plan to reform the structure of the healthcare system in the Valencia region has been unveiled – but regional healthcare chief Marciano Gómez has admitted that the finer details have still not been decided on.

Sr Gómez stated this week that the 24 healthcare department will remain in place.

But their ‘resources and operation’ will be coordinated by interdepartmental management boards.

The regional healthcare councillor said they have still not decided how many there will be – although he noted that the number will be between six and eight.

