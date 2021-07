RESURFACING of long-neglected roads and replacing pavements in La Regia, Orihuela Costa, is now underway, according to councillor for infrastructure Ángel Noguera.

“This is an urbanisation more than 35 years old where there are still materials and conditions from that era, with just a few repairs carried out afterwards,” he said.

Some streets do not meet legislative requirements for accessibility or vehicle traffic, he admitted.