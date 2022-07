This summer’s rescue drone service to help lifeguards prevent people from drowning in the sea was presented in Orihuela Costa.

Regional councillor for the interior, Gabiela Bravo said: “They can take off from their base in just five seconds and fly at a speed of 85km/h, parameters that can make all the difference to improve the response in the area of the emergency, and support the work of the lifesaving teams.”

