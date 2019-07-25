Butts for beers

This ‘chiringuito’ on beach bar in Dénia has come up with a new eco-friendly initiative that will keep the beach tidier this summer: you get a free beer if you bring in a plastic cup full of cigarette ends from the beach.

Visitors and residents alike welcomed the initiative of the bar on Marineta Casiana beach saying that it will also keep the beach tidier this summer.

