Michelin stars shine on the Costa

El Xato in La Nucía

TWO MORE restaurants in Calpe have received prestigious Michelin stars and so has El Xato in La Nucía.
Alicante now becomes one of the Spanish province with most Michelin stars (eight) while the entire Valencia region boast 17.
Calpe received its first Michelin star last year, when chef Rafa Soler from Audreys, located in the AR Diamante beach hotel, obtained the honour. In Spain, an average restaurant Michelin star serves every 250,000 inhabitants, this figure is reduced to about 6,000 inhabitants per star in Calpe.

