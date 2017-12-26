Christmas – Benidorm style

The exceptionally mild and sunny weather on Monday – Christmas Day, saw the Levante promenade packed with walkers. Both locals and holidaymakers, who couldn’t quite believe how warm it was, took a leisurely stroll and were certainly amused to see the sight of four jovial Santa’s amongst them, spreading some festive cheer.

For those who are still in Benidorm to see in the New Year, there will once again be a party on the Levante front starting at 18.00 – full programme in Costa Blanca News this week.

