Natural park ‘transition’ announced

The new Valencia government will ‘boost’ the region’s natural parks by turning them into ‘tools for environmental awareness and for fighting against rural depopulation’.

This was the message from the councillor who is now responsible for these protected areas, Salomé Pradas.

Additional ‘uses’ for the parks will be permitted.

Sra Pradas said this week: “We are going to break the mould which, in recent years, has prevented many uses in our natural parks.

“This will always be done with respect for the environment.”

