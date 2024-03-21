Big getaway starts today

The special campaign for the Easter holidays operated by the national traffic department (DGT) starts on Friday (March 22).

A total of 16.5 million road journeys are expected to be undertaken during Holy Week, with the DGT operation finishing on Monday, April 1.

A department spokesman said: “This holiday is one of the most complicated of the year because the number of journeys increases over short periods of time, with similar origins and destinations and the trips often made at the same times of day.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News