A couple from Madrid were run over and killed as they were crossing Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez in Torrevieja last night, close to Playa de Los Náufragos.

According to state news agency EFE, the collision occurred on a zebra crossing.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com