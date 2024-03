Today (March 19) is burning day for the ‘fallas’ – the ‘día de la Cremà’ – which also happens to be father’s day in Spain (día de San José) and a public holiday in the Valencia region.

In Denia, a full day of events is taking place with a flower offering in the town centre at 11.00; ‘mascletá’ fireworks at 14.30 horas; and the ‘cremà’ staring at 20.00.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News