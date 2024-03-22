Free legal advice on offer

The free legal advice service financed by the regional government, Justiprop, is now also available in San Miguel de Salinas.

Any person, whether or not they are a registered resident of the municipality, can make an appointment for a consultation with members of the Orihuela professional college of lawyers.

This service provides information about access to justice, mediation processes and assistance for victims of crime, understanding rights and how to protect them using public and private resources, and options before taking any legal action.

