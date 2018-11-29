Benidorm: The Movie ?

Derren Litten, writer and creator of the Benidorm series has confirmed that he is in talks about a ‘Benidorm movie which will be based on the Benidorm Live stage show production which is currently touring across the UK’.

ITV executives axed the television show after 10 series this year following dwindling ratings, leaving die-hard fans devastated… but many locals relieved

