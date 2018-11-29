Cyber conmen target Costa tourists

FAKE villa rental company Spanish Rentals Holiday Escapes offers holidaymakers a dream break in Spain but people tempted to book via its rogue website face an expensive sting.

Hundreds of villas appearing on its electronic pages have been stolen from genuine holiday rental companies – and worried property owners have sounded the alarm on the Costa Blanca.

The home page of the crooks’ website boasts: ‘Amazing holiday villas to rent in Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol

