Airport speeds-up security

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport security checks will be capable of handling 4,500 passengers per hour from July 1.

Improvements and extra staff at the departure lounge security access area adds to a new direct access to the luggage carrousels avoiding the current 150-metre walk from some gates.

The 21 new automatic gates installed at the terminal security access (now adding up to 24) will simplify the process thanks to automatic boarding pass readers and the exclusive wider gates for families with small children and those with mobility issues.

