Experts identify sunken British ship off Dénia

A SKELETON of a sunken ship found last summer off Dénia’s shores has turned out to be the remains of the British vessel Parthenon which went down in November 1869.
And the Blue Willow porcelain pieces discovered on the sea bed by the same diver 10 years earlier are now confirmed as having been on board the craft.

