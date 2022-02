A walker had to be rescued by the fire service after he fell into a six-metre-deep disused well in La Mata-Torrevieja natural park yesterday afternoon.

Local police reported that the man was out for stroll when he heard barking from the well.

He tried to reach the dog but also fell into the deep hole, near the urbanisations of La Siesta and El Chaparral.

