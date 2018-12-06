Airport security overhaul begins

WORK has begun at Alicante-Elche airport to renew and enlarge security controls for passengers.

Twenty-four new automatic boarding pass readers will be installed in the departures area that will lead to 24 new passenger and hand luggage security lines (there are currently 17). Four of these new lines will be separate from the rest to be used specifically by passengers with mobility problems.

The security control area in the departures area is being extended by 1,300 sqm, which will lead to the relocation of airport shops

