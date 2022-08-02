Air conditioning on ‘low’ – shop window lights out by 10pm

An emergency plan to save energy has been approved by the Cabinet after the EU warned of a potentially difficult winter with Russia reducing gas supplies to Europe.

The temporary measures include limiting air conditioning temperatures so they are set no lower than 27°C in all public buildings, shops, stations and airports, cinemas and cultural buildings – and shop window lights will have to be turned off by 22.00.

This and a number of other energy-saving initiatives are designed to usher in a ‘more efficient’ use of resources around the country.

