Spain rubbishes UK reports on ‘punishing’ British holidaymakers

The Spanish government has categorically denied that British tourists could be subjected to additional checks when they enter the country – as reported by some UK-based tabloids.

A ministry for the interior spokesman told Costa Blanca News that it was ‘absolutely false’ that this action was taking place.

Costa Blanca News had emailed the ministry press office to ask if Britons were now being asked to show that they had enough money with them to cover their stay and proof of the accommodation they have booked.

