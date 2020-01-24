Killer Storm

LOCAL and regional authorities estimate the damage caused by ‘Gloria’ storm earlier this week will run into millions of euros and urgent repair works are being scheduled to meet the Easter tourism deadline.

The storm claimed at least five lives in the Valencia region (three in Valencia province and two in Alicante).

Hypothermia claimed the lives of a Romanian woman sleeping the streets of Gandía, a elderly man in Moixent and a Ukranian man in Carcaixent

