Snow on the roads

Roads have been closed in the north and south of Spain due to heavy snow.

The national traffic department (DGT) reported this morning that 72 roads are affected by snow around the country.

They noted that currently no motorways are shut but drivers are advised of difficulties on the AP-66 in Asturias at Lena and in León at Valverde de la Virgen; and on the A-67 in Cantabria at Santirude and in Palencia at Aguilar de Campoo.

Last night they reported that the A-395 Monachil and A-4025 in Güejar Sierra in Granada province were blocked by snow.