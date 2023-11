Tributes have been flooding in for Victoria Aragüés Gadea, aka Vicky Leyton – better known as Sticky Vicky – after it was announced that she had passed away on Wednesday morning, aged 80.

The exotic dancer’s daughter said: “I can’t believe it, she has gone surrounded by her family, with all our love.

“I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart”.

