Briton and son among drug gang suspects

A British resident of Orihuela Costa and his juvenile son have been arrested as part of an investigation into an international drug trafficking gang, according to the Guardia Civil.

Officers detained nine men and investigated two women, and searched nine homes in Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja, San Miguel de Salinas, Crevillente, Agost, Miranda-Cartagena and Balsicas-Torre Pacheco, as well as an illegal cannabis association in Orihuela Costa.

They have also seized a large quantity of drugs, vehicles, mobile devices, documentation and weapons.

