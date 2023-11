Flu jabs will be available, on request, to the general population over the age of 18 by the Valencia region health service from Monday (December 4).

This includes anyone aged between 18 and 59, unless they have any contraindication.

The objective is to protect not only those who receive the vaccine from the virus, but also more vulnerable people who could suffer complications if they belong to any of the risk groups.

