Clarification sought over illegal holiday let clampdown

The Valencia government has been asked to explain the measures that it is going to take to crack down on the illegal letting of holiday apartments.

The comments were made by Socialist party (PSOE) spokesman, Mario Villar after regional councillor for tourism Nuria Montes vowed earlier this month to hunt out all the illegal lets in the region.

Sr Villar urged Sra Montes to provide more details on the policy in order to ‘put an end to uncertainty in the sector’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News