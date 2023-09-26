Clarification sought over illegal holiday let clampdown

0
137

The Valencia government has been asked to explain the measures that it is going to take to crack down on the illegal letting of holiday apartments.

The comments were made by Socialist party (PSOE) spokesman, Mario Villar after regional councillor for tourism Nuria Montes vowed earlier this month to hunt out all the illegal lets in the region.

Sr Villar urged Sra Montes to provide more details on the policy in order to ‘put an end to uncertainty in the sector’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.