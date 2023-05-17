Wanted man spotted in Torrevieja

Residents in Torrevieja have reported a number of sightings of convicted murderer Glenn Wathall.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts in relation to a breach of bail conditions.

According to Crimestoppers, Wathall was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

The 65 year old was released but breached bail conditions in February 2015 in the Stafford area of Staffordshire, notes the Crimestoppers website.

People can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More information from Crimestoppers on this case at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/most-wanted/appeal?ID=55957

