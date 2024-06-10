10 sea deaths in the first eight days of June

A total of 10 people have now died in the sea at Costa Blanca beaches since June 1.

In the latest tragedy an 18-year-old had been swimming off the coast of Benidorm – between two rocky coves, near the Sierra Helada – and was unable to get back to the shore.

The emergency services reported that the incident occurred early on Saturday evening.

The fire service was scrambled at 18.53 and told that a young man was in trouble between the coves of Cala Almadrava and Tío Ximo.

