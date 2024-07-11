All at sea with the Virgen del Carmen

The Virgen del Carmen is the patron saint of mariners and fishermen, and as many of the towns and villages along the coast are fishing communities, the Virgen’s feast day, which falls on Tuesday (July 16), is celebrated with much fervour.

Torrevieja has a long fishing history, which continues unabated to this day, and always celebrates the Virgen del Carmen fiestas.

Although the main day is Tuesday there are some events this weekend to get people in the mood.

Saturday, July 13 at 12.00: Children’s show at La Lonja del Pescado

20.00: Solemn Mass and floral offering at the Sagrado Corazón church. The floral offering, accompanied by the Torrevieja musical union band, will start in Calle Zoa and pass along Paseo Juan Aparicio before finishing at the Hombre del Mar statue

Sunday, July 14 at 12.00: Fisherman’s paella making contest at La Lonja del Pescadores

Tuesday, July 16 – Virgen del Carmen feast day

08.00: Wake-up call accompanied by a charanga (fiesta wind and percussion band) passing through the streets of the town centre

11.30: Traditional walking the greasy pole (cucaña), at the fishing port. A must-see event where courageous, and occasionally ill-informed people attempt to walk a greasy pole in an effort to capture the elusive flag. Failure sees the participant falling into the sea, usually in a less than complimentary fashion. The winner will be awarded the coveted Francisco Mercader ‘El pollo’ prize

20.00: Maritime procession with the statue of the Virgen del Carmen. All of the town’s fishing boats and other pleasure craft follow a boat carrying the effigy around the harbour

Following the maritime procession there is a grand firework display, and a rendition of the Salve Marinera hymn