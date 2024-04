On Tuesday an anchor from the steamer D.A. Gordon, which was sunk off the coast of Villajoyosa during the First World War, arrived at the Villamuseu municipal museum.

The anchor was seized by the Guardia Civil in 2009, and now that its restoration has been completed, the regional cultural department has decided to transfer the piece to Villajoyosa.

The ship was built in Glasgow in 1910.

