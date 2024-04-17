Tárbena wildfire ‘stabilised’

The wildfire which has been burning out of control in the mountains of Alicante province was finally classified as ‘stabilised’ last night (Tuesday) at 19.00 by the regional emergency services.

This means that the fire is no longer spreading and has been contained within a specific perimeter.

Regional secretary for security and emergencies, Javier Montero said the 180 people who have been evacuated could return to their homes.

At 23.30 the emergency services HQ reported that 60 soldiers from the army’s UME emergencies brigade would be working through the night and they would be relieved this morning by another 60 comrades.

Although the UME helicopter will carry out reconnaissance, they do not predict that firefighting aircraft will be needed today.

Three units from the regional forest firefighting team will also be working at the extensive site affected by the fire in Tábena and Jalón.