Calpe town hall declared three days of mourning on Monday after the bodies of two young men were found by Guardia Civil divers off the Peñón de Ifach.

A 19-year-old youth had jumped into the sea from the heliport on Sunday to take a swim but got into difficulties – and his 24-year-old cousin died while trying to save him, according to state news agency EFE.

