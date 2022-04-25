Bus service improvements put on paper

Torrevieja town hall has presented a draft bylaw setting out how the municipal bus service should be run when it is put out to tender this year.

Travel for pensioners will remain free via a ‘gold card’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

