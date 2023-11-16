Head-on crash closes N-332

A head-on collision on the N-332 in Torrevieja on Wednesday afternoon led to the busy road being closed.

Local police reported that two cars and a motorcycle had been involved in the accident, which occurred at 14.45 close to the nations’ park (Parque de las Naciones).

Firefighters and local police officers were able to confirm that no one had been trapped in the vehicles, after one of them burst into flames.

State news agency EFE reported that four men had suffered diverse injuries in the crash.

