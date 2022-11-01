Tax relief for Jávea

Jávea town hall has announced that they will freeze property tax (IBI) for 2023 – ‘in this way maintaining the 17% reduction which was brought in last year’.

According to councillor for the treasury, Ximo Segarra the measure creates an average saving of €80 on this annual payment for households in the municipality.

The town hall will also help people to absorb the general rise in prices of basic products and services due to inflation via the upcoming budget, said the mayor.

