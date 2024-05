A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested for setting a series of fires in a protected forested area of Alicante province, the Guardia Civil reported on Tuesday.

The emergency services had been alerted over the incidents on May 7 and 8 in the Sierra de la Carrasqueta between Alcoy and Jijona, where a vast area of pine forest covers thousands of hectares.

On the first of the dates, more than a dozen seats of fire were spotted in the trees of the mountainous area.