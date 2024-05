Two Spanish government ministers travelled to the former Nazi concentration camp of Mauthausen in Austria to pay tribute to the 9,300 Spanish victims who suffered in the Nazi camps.

They attended the commemoration ceremony of the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp by the US army in May 1945.

Almost 7,000 Spaniards were imprisoned in this Austrian prison complex, which includes the Gusen sub-camp.

