Fly-tipping on the edge of the Pego-Oliva Marjal will be tackled head-on by experts thanks to a grant given to Denia town council.

Paint tins, gas canisters, vats of flammable chemicals, leftover insulation foam, old machinery parts, plastics, wood and junk furniture have been illegally dumped there over the years, creating a preventable eyesore as well as a health hazard.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News