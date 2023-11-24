Stand against gender violence

Costa town halls are organising events to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women tomorrow (November 25), with more women having been killed by their partners so far in 2023 than in the whole of 2022.

According to public broadcaster RTVE, the ‘failure of institutions’ and ‘denial of the problem’ is putting women’s lives at risk.

It one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world, according to the UN.

The dedicated phone line for gender violence victims is 016.

