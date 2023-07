A large-scale drug supply gang – which was allegedly running substances to other criminals in the provinces of Alicante, Murcia and Albacete – has been busted by the security forces.

A spokesman for the National Police stated that they made up to four trips a day from their base in Villena to distribute the illegal substances.

An operation was launched at the beginning of this year to take the gang down.

