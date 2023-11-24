Unprecedented success unveiled

Email

November 20

A heart-warming thank you and huge congratulations to everyone that participated at the The Wellbeing Health Beauty & Lifestyle Expo on November 17 and 18, sponsored superbly by Sunyata Wellness, Moraira at Salón Carrasco in Javea, the beautifully fitting venue played host to what was a truly magical Expo for both our exhibitors and visitors who kept repeating how this event went above and beyond expectations!

It was buzzing with wellness services, serene energies, unique and amazing products, holistic treatments and taster sessions in a very relaxed but truly professional atmosphere, well attended, informative, inspirational and now great testimonials are coming in from the exhibitors and thank yous to GM Promotions for staging another superb community event.

Big thanks and love to our GM Promotions crew, Fred, Helen, Zoe, Sue, Chris and to all our exhibitors, speakers and to our supportive charities and volunteers RBL, Cancer Care Jávea, The Friends of the Children of Emaus, Guardian Angels and the Jávea Feral Cat Association for adding their fun, fashion show and helping hands and delighted we could share the door entry donation fees.

We have notified our lucky winners of the meal voucher at Havanas Beach Club, well done Emma from Benidoleig, Axel for wining the Guardian Angels super Pamper Hamper, and to winners of the Sunyata Wellnesses vouchers for when they open in February!

Our grateful thanks to the Costa Blanca News team for their continued coverage and support as always, to the venue and staff, grateful thanks also to all of our visitors who attended and supported GM Promotions and the local businesses at this event… We hope you found it beneficial and enjoyable, and we look forward to welcoming you at the next event!

We can now announce and you heard it here first we are now ready to launch our next Homes Gardens & Lifestyle Show for 2024 back at the Suitopia Hotel in Calpe, on May 10 and 11.

We are now open. To book your stand contact Gina@gmpromotions.es or call/WhatsApp 695 399 841

See www.gmpromotions.es for all our news and updates!

We look forward to seeing you all again soon we wanted to also wish you all the very best and Happy NEW YEAR!